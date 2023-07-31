U.S. Air Force Capt. Abigail Erickson was coined by the 688th Cyberspace Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Rockhill during the Wing Staff meeting Aug. 2, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland. Erickson was recognized for her outstanding performance as the first ever Wing Command Action Group officer-in-charge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 7951481 VIRIN: 230802-F-DH023-2851 Resolution: 3000x2731 Size: 602.83 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First ever 688th Cyberspace Wing CAG is coined [Image 2 of 2], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.