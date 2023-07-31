Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First ever 688th Cyberspace Wing CAG is coined [Image 2 of 2]

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Abigail Erickson was coined by the 688th Cyberspace Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Rockhill during the Wing Staff meeting Aug. 2, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland. Erickson was recognized for her outstanding performance as the first ever Wing Command Action Group officer-in-charge.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:47
    Photo ID: 7951481
    VIRIN: 230802-F-DH023-2851
    Resolution: 3000x2731
    Size: 602.83 KB
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First ever 688th Cyberspace Wing CAG is coined [Image 2 of 2], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lackland
    cag
    cyber
    satx
    688th cyberspace wing
    688cw

