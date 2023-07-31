Connecting the Generator

Staff Sergeant Christian Linde, Crew Chief assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing, charges a C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) in Cheyenne, Wyo. on August 3, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support firefighting efforts in southern Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kylee Warren)

