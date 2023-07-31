Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting the Generator [Image 19 of 19]

    Connecting the Generator

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Warren 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Staff Sergeant Christian Linde, Crew Chief assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing, charges a C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) in Cheyenne, Wyo. on August 3, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support firefighting efforts in southern Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kylee Warren)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 7951394
    VIRIN: 230803-Z-BQ987-1041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    generator
    wildfires
    C-130
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    MAFFS
    153d Airlift Wing

