Areas surrounding Fort Indiantown Gap, one of the busiest training centers in the U.S. military, offer a glimpse into the peaceful countryside of Pennsylvania full of farmland and urban areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:43 Photo ID: 7950087 VIRIN: 230801-Z-RI572-9490 Resolution: 6427x4285 Size: 1.52 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA views [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.