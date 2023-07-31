Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA views

    PA views

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Areas surrounding Fort Indiantown Gap, one of the busiest training centers in the U.S. military, offer a glimpse into the peaceful countryside of Pennsylvania full of farmland and urban areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:43
    Photo ID: 7950087
    VIRIN: 230801-Z-RI572-9490
    Resolution: 6427x4285
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA views [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PA views
    PA views
    PA views

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-47 Chinook

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Farmland
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CH-47 Chinook
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Outreach
    Nature

