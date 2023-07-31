Areas surrounding Fort Indiantown Gap, one of the busiest training centers in the U.S. military, offer a glimpse into the peaceful countryside of Pennsylvania full of farmland and urban areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 09:43
|Photo ID:
|7950087
|VIRIN:
|230801-Z-RI572-9490
|Resolution:
|6427x4285
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA views [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT