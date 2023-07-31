Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Town Hall Meeting for 5-4 ADA [Image 2 of 3]

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Town Hall Meeting for 5-4 ADA

    GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D ADA BDE commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D ADA BDE command sergeant major, held a Town Hall meeting for family members and air defenders after 52D ADA BDE assumed responsibility of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery from the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 7949949
    VIRIN: 230802-A-JK865-5237
    Resolution: 7863x5040
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Town Hall Meeting for 5-4 ADA [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Town Hall Meeting for 5-4 ADA
    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Town Hall Meeting for 5-4 ADA
    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Town Hall Meeting for 5-4 ADA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT