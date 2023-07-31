Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific International Military Law and Operations Conference Concludes [Image 3 of 4]

    Indo-Pacific International Military Law and Operations Conference Concludes

    INDONESIA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    BALI, Indonesia (Aug. 3, 2023) Maj. Gen. Krishna Dev Bhatta of the Nepali Army speaks at the 34th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS 23) in Bali, Indonesia. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, MILOPS 23 included participants from 34 nations and international organizations who engaged in discussions and dialogue to expand cooperation and uphold international law, rules and norms in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    USINDOPACOM

