Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers volunteers at farm [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers volunteers at farm

    KOHALA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment training with Kahua Pa’a Mua Farms workers, July 27, 2023. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 7949392
    VIRIN: 230727-A-OV743-5571
    Resolution: 824x564
    Size: 263.67 KB
    Location: KOHALA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers volunteers at farm [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers volunteers at farm
    Soldiers volunteer at a farm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers help local farm while learning about Hawaiian culture

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Making a Difference
    25ID
    Army Community Relations
    26CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT