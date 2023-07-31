Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 6]

    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Read Admiral Pamela Brown (pictured right) greets Captain Kevin Brown, NMCCL Commander/Director, during her visit on August 1, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7948176
    VIRIN: 230801-N-FE818-1001
    Resolution: 5849x3897
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 6 of 6], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Medical Officer of the Marine Corps visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    readiness
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT