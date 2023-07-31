230729-N-YI386-1011 EASTON, Md. (July 29, 2023) Musician 1st Class Joe Ganzelli plays a drum fill with The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7948152
|VIRIN:
|230729-N-YI386-1019
|Resolution:
|3485x2319
|Size:
|7.97 MB
|Location:
|EASTON, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The United States Navy Band Cruisers at The Avalon Theatre [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
