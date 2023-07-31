Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corporals course 5-23 brings in the first largest group of reserve Marines required training

    Corporals course 5-23 brings in the first largest group of reserve Marines required training

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve, listen to a presentation during corporals course, class 5-23, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2023. This course brought in the largest class of reserve Marines from around the country in order to complete their required training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    This work, Corporals course 5-23 brings in the first largest group of reserve Marines required training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CORPORALS COURSE
    USMC
    MARFORRES
    PME
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO

