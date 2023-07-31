Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    IONIAN SEA

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conduct flight operations from the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), August 1, 2023. CVW 8 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 05:11
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

