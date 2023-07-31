Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Optometrist serves during Guam Wellness IRT [Image 1 of 5]

    Optometrist serves during Guam Wellness IRT

    GUAM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Air Force Capt. Bobby Sarivannara, an optometrist, a member of the 48 OMRS, RAF Base Lakenheath, came from England to participate in the IRT mission. The mission enhances his wartime duties by giving him experience in seeing a spectrum of eye disorders that he does not see in his current practice. Of note is the fulfillment he experiences by serving those who are challenged to get quality access without this mission, or do without eye care altogether.
    IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Col. Stephan Petranker)

