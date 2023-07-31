Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Continue Relief Efforts in Wake of Typhoon Egay [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Marines Continue Relief Efforts in Wake of Typhoon Egay

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph McKellep, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes take-off from the ramp of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey during relief efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Cagayan province, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. During the first two days of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 25,600 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to remote, affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 22:34
    Photo ID: 7947300
    VIRIN: 230801-M-TZ536-1409
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Continue Relief Efforts in Wake of Typhoon Egay [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allies
    relief efforts
    Philippines
    VMM-163 (Rein.)
    Better Together
    Typhoon Egay

