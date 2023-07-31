U.S. Marines Continue Relief Efforts in Wake of Typhoon Egay

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph McKellep, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes take-off from the ramp of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey during relief efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Cagayan province, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. During the first two days of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 25,600 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to remote, affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

