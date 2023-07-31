Tangirnaq Native, local hero memorialized at Kodiak Readiness Center

Alex Cleghorn, tribal council president of the Tangirnaq Native Village, talks to more than 150 community members July 27, 2023, at the Kodiak Reediness Center in Kodiak, Alaska. The Alaska Army National Guard memorialized the Kodiak Armory Readiness Center in honor of the service and sacrifice of Kodiak native, Specialist Four Daniel Lee Harmon, during a public ceremony. The ceremony featured stories and testimonials of Harmon’s life and military service, which ended abruptly when he was killed while heroically trying to save his fellow soldiers during a firefight in Vietnam in June 1967. Memorializing the armory in Kodiak honored his sacrifice, while highlighting the service of Alaska Natives across the state who have volunteered and fought valiantly in our nation’s military conflicts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

