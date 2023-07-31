Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Sailor Represents Navy at IndyCar Race Weekend [Image 1 of 2]

    NTAG Sailor Represents Navy at IndyCar Race Weekend

    NEWTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    230722-N-TI693-1137

    NEWTON, Iowa (July 22, 2023) - Builder 1st Class Chris Beeler, center right, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, displays the Navy flag during a multi-service color guard during a pre-race ceremony at the IndyCar Race Weekend at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, July 22, 2023. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    TAGS

    #NTAGNorthernPlains; #ForgedByTheSea; #NTAG_NP; #NavyRecruiting; #NavyInIowa

