A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), South Dakota, conducts aerial refueling during a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 26, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:58
|Photo ID:
|7945890
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-UT528-1025
|Resolution:
|5086x3384
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 Aerial Refueling F-35 and B-1 [Image 10 of 10], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS
