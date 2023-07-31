Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 Aerial Refueling F-35 and B-1

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), South Dakota, conducts aerial refueling during a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 26, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

