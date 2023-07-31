Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 Aerial Refueling F-35 and B-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), South Dakota, conducts aerial refueling during a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 26, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:58
    Photo ID: 7945890
    VIRIN: 230726-F-UT528-1025
    Resolution: 5086x3384
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 Aerial Refueling F-35 and B-1 [Image 10 of 10], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    readiness
    B-1 Lancer
    lethality
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-3
    Red Flag-Nellis 23-3

