    CATC Camp Fuji Marines visit the Japan Ground Self Defense Force’s High Technical School [Image 8 of 10]

    CATC Camp Fuji Marines visit the Japan Ground Self Defense Force’s High Technical School

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    CATC Camp Fuji enlisted Marines visit the Japan Ground Self Defense Force’s High Technical School. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 7945170
    VIRIN: 230724-M-TC552-1010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    NCOs
    students
    Marines
    CATCCampFuji

