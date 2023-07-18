U.S. Army Soldiers from 1 Corps G6, Marines from 1st Marine Division G6, and Australian Defense Force’s 1st Signal Regiment pose for a group photo during Talisman Sabre 2023, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, August 1, 2023.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 00:56 Photo ID: 7945132 VIRIN: 230801-Z-FH201-1000 Resolution: 6720x2740 Size: 3.6 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre Group Photo, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.