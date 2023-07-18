Talisman Sabre Group Photo

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1 Corps G6, Marines from 1st Marine Division G6, and Australian Defense Force’s 1st Signal Regiment pose for a group photo during Talisman Sabre 2023, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, August 1, 2023.
Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
