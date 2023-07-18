Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre Group Photo

    Talisman Sabre Group Photo

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Spc. Harrison Moore 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1 Corps G6, Marines from 1st Marine Division G6, and Australian Defense Force’s 1st Signal Regiment pose for a group photo during Talisman Sabre 2023, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, August 1, 2023.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 00:56
    Photo ID: 7945132
    VIRIN: 230801-Z-FH201-1000
    Resolution: 6720x2740
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre Group Photo, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre23 1Corps Army Australia Townsville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT