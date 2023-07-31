Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 23: Lightnings in Luzon | Black Knights land in Subic Bay [Image 13 of 15]

    MASA 23: Lightnings in Luzon | Black Knights land in Subic Bay

    SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PHILIPPINES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands at Subic Bay International Airport during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23, Manila, Philippines, July 12, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:19
    Location: SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PH
