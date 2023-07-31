MASA 23: Lightnings in Luzon | Black Knights land in Subic Bay

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands at Subic Bay International Airport during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23, Manila, Philippines, July 12, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

