    Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico Utilizes FEMA Funds to Upgrade Roads Across the Municipality [Image 3 of 5]

    Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico Utilizes FEMA Funds to Upgrade Roads Across the Municipality

    AGUAS BUENAS, PUERTO RICO

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Eduardo Martinez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, December 3, 2021- Revolutionizing Infrastructure: Aguas Buenas Expands Road Network with FEMA Funding, Empowering Thousands of Residents with Enhanced Accessibility.The mayor of the municipality along FEMA officials visited some of the projects. FEMA/Eduardo Martinez

    Location: AGUAS BUENAS, PR 
    This work, Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico Utilizes FEMA Funds to Upgrade Roads Across the Municipality [Image 5 of 5], by Eduardo Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Roads
    Aguas Buenas
    recovery projects

