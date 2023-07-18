Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover Honorary Commanders tour 436th Medical Group [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Dover Honorary Commanders tour 436th Medical Group

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Giany Salinas, left, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, shows Denée Crumrine, right, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honorary commander, 3D dental scanning capabilities during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 28, 2023. The honorary commanders toured various departments within the 436th Medical Group to familiarize them with their mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 7943711
    VIRIN: 230728-F-DA916-1227
    Resolution: 2400x3607
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover
    436th Medical Group

