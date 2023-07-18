DAC Adolph Gethers at the quarterly retirement ceremony July 28 in the U. S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama. (Photo by Jay Mann)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7943113
|VIRIN:
|230728-A-FE574-6448
|Resolution:
|3001x3437
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers and DA Civilians Retire from Fort Novosel [Image 9 of 9], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers and DA Civilians Retire from Fort Novosel
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT