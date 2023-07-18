Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lina Arenas - Air Force Key Spouse of the Year 2022

    Lina Arenas - Air Force Key Spouse of the Year 2022

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Our key spouse of the year is from the 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Lina M. Arenas. Lina has served as a Key Spouse for the past seven years. During that time, she organized the last 352nd SOMXG Christmas party, four board game and movie days, and coordinated three spouse immersion experiences for active-duty service members' families. Additionally, she developed and implemented a tri-base fire prevention week alongside many critical organizations during her time with the American Red Cross. She also had the opportunity to deliver a fantastic speech during the Diversity and Inclusion seminar on behalf of Family Advocacy, The American Red Cross, and as a 752nd SOAMXS Key spouse. Lina has genuinely shown her dedication to improving the life of Air force Families, not through words alone but with actions to follow. Our key spouse of the year, Lina M. Arenas. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 7943058
    VIRIN: 230623-F-DO487-1001
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lina Arenas - Air Force Key Spouse of the Year 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Spouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT