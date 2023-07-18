Lina Arenas - Air Force Key Spouse of the Year 2022

Our key spouse of the year is from the 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Lina M. Arenas. Lina has served as a Key Spouse for the past seven years. During that time, she organized the last 352nd SOMXG Christmas party, four board game and movie days, and coordinated three spouse immersion experiences for active-duty service members' families. Additionally, she developed and implemented a tri-base fire prevention week alongside many critical organizations during her time with the American Red Cross. She also had the opportunity to deliver a fantastic speech during the Diversity and Inclusion seminar on behalf of Family Advocacy, The American Red Cross, and as a 752nd SOAMXS Key spouse. Lina has genuinely shown her dedication to improving the life of Air force Families, not through words alone but with actions to follow. Our key spouse of the year, Lina M. Arenas. (Courtesy Photo)

