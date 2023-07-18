Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Launches Embarked Drone [Image 2 of 4]

    USS McFaul Launches Embarked Drone

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230723-N-YD864-1004 GULF OF OMAN (July 23, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), inspects the embarked Flexrotor long-range robotic aircraft prior to flight operations, July 23, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
