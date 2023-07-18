USS McFaul Launches Embarked Drone

230723-N-YD864-1004 GULF OF OMAN (July 23, 2023) Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), inspects the embarked Flexrotor long-range robotic aircraft prior to flight operations, July 23, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

