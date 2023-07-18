Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW hosts, refuels Hill AFB F35s [Image 11 of 12]

    100 ARW hosts, refuels Hill AFB F35s

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Squadron emblems from the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are permanently displayed on the side of visiting F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 24, 2023. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9G-capable multi-role fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. As a strategic forward base, RAF Mildenhall hosts and provides support to a wide variety of military aircraft including U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:54
    Photo ID: 7942786
    VIRIN: 230724-F-EJ686-1019
    Resolution: 2284x2518
    Size: 458.51 KB
    Location: GB
    This work, 100 ARW hosts, refuels Hill AFB F35s [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    excellence
    refuel
    readiness

