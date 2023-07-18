Squadron emblems from the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are permanently displayed on the side of visiting F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 24, 2023. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9G-capable multi-role fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. As a strategic forward base, RAF Mildenhall hosts and provides support to a wide variety of military aircraft including U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:54 Photo ID: 7942786 VIRIN: 230724-F-EJ686-1019 Resolution: 2284x2518 Size: 458.51 KB Location: GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100 ARW hosts, refuels Hill AFB F35s [Image 12 of 12], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.