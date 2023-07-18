The U.S. Army is constantly adapting in the fast paced world of computer programming. One of the ways is through the up and coming Army Software Factory.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sarah E. Norton (middle) and Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Lawson (right) spoke about its unique capabilities to Soldiers in Australia.



The Army Software Factory Program is an in-person software development program in Austin, Texas. This program incorporates best practices from both the tech industry and Department of Defense. It consists of three phases with a total length of approximately 36 months.



“The Army Software Factory team has been a critical part of the 1st Corp modernization efforts. They come with a level of expertise that is second to none,” said U.S. Army Col. Rett B. Burroughs, Chief Information Officer & G6 for the Army’s 1st Corps. (left)



Soldiers who are interested in joining this program should contact the Software Factory POC: Indira Williams at indira.g.williams.civ@army.mil.

