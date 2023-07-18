Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army Software Factory

    The Army Software Factory

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Spc. Harrison Moore 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army is constantly adapting in the fast paced world of computer programming. One of the ways is through the up and coming Army Software Factory.

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sarah E. Norton (middle) and Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Lawson (right) spoke about its unique capabilities to Soldiers in Australia.

    The Army Software Factory Program is an in-person software development program in Austin, Texas. This program incorporates best practices from both the tech industry and Department of Defense. It consists of three phases with a total length of approximately 36 months.

    “The Army Software Factory team has been a critical part of the 1st Corp modernization efforts. They come with a level of expertise that is second to none,” said U.S. Army Col. Rett B. Burroughs, Chief Information Officer & G6 for the Army’s 1st Corps. (left)

    Soldiers who are interested in joining this program should contact the Software Factory POC: Indira Williams at indira.g.williams.civ@army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 02:03
    Photo ID: 7942582
    VIRIN: 230731-Z-FH201-1000
    Resolution: 5388x3586
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Software Factory, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1Corps #25thID #SoftwareFactory #USArmy #talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT