The U.S. Army is constantly adapting in the fast paced world of computer programming. One of the ways is through the up and coming Army Software Factory.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sarah E. Norton (middle) and Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Lawson (right) spoke about its unique capabilities to Soldiers in Australia.
The Army Software Factory Program is an in-person software development program in Austin, Texas. This program incorporates best practices from both the tech industry and Department of Defense. It consists of three phases with a total length of approximately 36 months.
“The Army Software Factory team has been a critical part of the 1st Corp modernization efforts. They come with a level of expertise that is second to none,” said U.S. Army Col. Rett B. Burroughs, Chief Information Officer & G6 for the Army’s 1st Corps. (left)
Soldiers who are interested in joining this program should contact the Software Factory POC: Indira Williams at indira.g.williams.civ@army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 02:03
|Photo ID:
|7942582
|VIRIN:
|230731-Z-FH201-1000
|Resolution:
|5388x3586
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, The Army Software Factory, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT