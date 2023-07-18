Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAFA Awa Odori Festival 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    NAFA Awa Odori Festival 2023

    JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230728-N-OG286-1014 YAMATO, Japan (July 28, 2023) Lt. Chase Moore, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Judge Advocate General, and Capt. Manning Montagnet, NAF Atsugi commanding officer, along with other NAF Atsugi and Atsugi Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) leaders participate in Yamato City’s 47th annual Awa Odori Festival. During the event, participants paraded through the streets of Yamato with local Japanese citizens performing various traditional dances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 22:56
    Japan
    Atsugi
    Navy
    NAFA

