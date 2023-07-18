230728-N-OG286-1014 YAMATO, Japan (July 28, 2023) Lt. Chase Moore, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Judge Advocate General, and Capt. Manning Montagnet, NAF Atsugi commanding officer, along with other NAF Atsugi and Atsugi Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) leaders participate in Yamato City’s 47th annual Awa Odori Festival. During the event, participants paraded through the streets of Yamato with local Japanese citizens performing various traditional dances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 22:56 Photo ID: 7942376 VIRIN: 230728-N-OG286-1014 Resolution: 4959x6943 Size: 6.82 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAFA Awa Odori Festival 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.