    ROK-US Army chaplains partner for unit ministry training at Korean historic sites [Image 6 of 10]

    ROK-US Army chaplains partner for unit ministry training at Korean historic sites

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Religious Support Office conducted combined Universal Military Training with the Republic of Korean Army Chaplain team, July 25. USAG Yongsan-Casey Chaplain (Lt. Col) Ronaldo O. Silva and the USAG Yongsan-Casey Senior Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. 1st Class Robert Williams and ROKA Chaplain (CPT) Lee, Shin Woo spoke during the training at the War Memorial of Korea. The focus of the training was to enhance the bonds between ROKA Chaplain Team and the USAG Yongsan-Casey Religious Support Office. After lunch, the attendees completed a guided tour of Jeoldusan Martyr’s Shrine. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

