Washington Army National Guard officer candidate 3D prints claymore mines and hand grenades to help make officer candidate school Phase III STX exercise more realistic. OCS Phase III is the culminating event for National Guard Officer Candidates testing their leadership and critical thinking abilities prior to commissioning as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army. This OCS iteration had 99 candidates from various Army National Guard units throughout the nation. The 205th Regiment augments its existing training staff with qualified staff from across the nation to create a National Guard Camp Command structure that mirrors its Reserve Officers’ Training Corps counterpart. The officer candidates are organized into a regimental structure while at Phase III training which helps promote esprit de corps and provides a sense of unity and unit pride among the Soldiers who are drawn from all over the U.S. (Washington Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Dunn, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 12:33 Photo ID: 7942185 VIRIN: 230729-A-HV434-3684 Resolution: 2752x4128 Size: 5.77 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Officer Candidate joins Guard for benefits, finds greater purpose through service [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Ryan Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.