213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Fowler, a reservist with the Higher Headquarters Company, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, takes aim at a target on top of a steep hill at Seven Springs Pennsylvania, June 3, 2023. Not only is it a challenge estimating distances between the targets, but the view of the many is obstructed by trees. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

