U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Fowler, a reservist with the Higher Headquarters Company, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, takes aim at a target on top of a steep hill at Seven Springs Pennsylvania, June 3, 2023. Not only is it a challenge estimating distances between the targets, but the view of the many is obstructed by trees. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 15:30
|Photo ID:
|7942181
|VIRIN:
|230604-Z-TV920-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|SEVEN SPRINGS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
