Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge [Image 6 of 6]

    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge

    SEVEN SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Fowler, a reservist with the Higher Headquarters Company, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, takes aim at a target on top of a steep hill at Seven Springs Pennsylvania, June 3, 2023. Not only is it a challenge estimating distances between the targets, but the view of the many is obstructed by trees. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 15:30
    Photo ID: 7942181
    VIRIN: 230604-Z-TV920-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: SEVEN SPRINGS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge
    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge
    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge
    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge
    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge
    213th Personnel Company participates in Total Archery Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Archery

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Archery
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT