Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team perform a simulated maneuver during the Lebanon Area Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, July 29, 2023. This demonstration showcases the hard work Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers put into their training as well as their capabilities and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

