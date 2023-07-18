Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair [Image 4 of 4]

    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team perform a simulated maneuver during the Lebanon Area Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, July 29, 2023. This demonstration showcases the hard work Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers put into their training as well as their capabilities and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 09:21
    Photo ID: 7942137
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-TV920-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair [Image 4 of 4], by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair
    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair
    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair
    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Stryker

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Stryker
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    M-ATV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT