    AFRL at Ohio State Fair's Lausche Youth Exploration Space [Image 2 of 2]

    AFRL at Ohio State Fair's Lausche Youth Exploration Space

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by James Mitchell 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathan Wyatt, with the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, shows Evan (front) and Eryn Simmons how to construct their hand-launched propellers at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio, July 28, 2023. AFRL was participating in a larger event in the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, where students learned about the importance of the aeronautics/aerospace industry through demonstrations and hands-on and interactive activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Mitchell)

