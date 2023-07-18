U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathan Wyatt, with the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, shows Evan (front) and Eryn Simmons how to construct their hand-launched propellers at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio, July 28, 2023. AFRL was participating in a larger event in the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, where students learned about the importance of the aeronautics/aerospace industry through demonstrations and hands-on and interactive activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7941702
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-OM453-1341
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AFRL at Ohio State Fair's Lausche Youth Exploration Space [Image 2 of 2], by James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
