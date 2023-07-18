Northern tip of St. Lawrence Island showing the village of Gambell (foreground), where the ASA was stationed in the Bering Sea, with Sevooghak Mountain in the background.
ASA Alaska Begins Hearability Tests (1 AUG 1962)
