    ASA Alaska Begins Hearability Tests (1 AUG 1962) [Image 2 of 2]

    ASA Alaska Begins Hearability Tests (1 AUG 1962)

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Northern tip of St. Lawrence Island showing the village of Gambell (foreground), where the ASA was stationed in the Bering Sea, with Sevooghak Mountain in the background.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2008
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 16:54
    This work, ASA Alaska Begins Hearability Tests (1 AUG 1962) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Security Agency
    St. Lawrence Island
    ASA Alaska
    ASA Liaison Detachment
    LTC Norman B. Rolle

