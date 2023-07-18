From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Operations Group commander, and Senior Airman Maarken Tucker, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 25, 2023. To preserve the F-22 Raptor training mission, Tyndall’s current fleet of aircraft are being reassigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where the F-22 mission will continue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:25 Photo ID: 7940655 VIRIN: 230725-F-MG692-1100 Resolution: 6354x3264 Size: 1.58 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall's last F-22 Raptors [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.