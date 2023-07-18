Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's last F-22 Raptors [Image 13 of 13]

    Tyndall's last F-22 Raptors

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Operations Group commander, and Senior Airman Maarken Tucker, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 25, 2023. To preserve the F-22 Raptor training mission, Tyndall’s current fleet of aircraft are being reassigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where the F-22 mission will continue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    VIRIN: 230725-F-MG692-1100
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall's last F-22 Raptors [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor
    1 FW
    325 FW

