Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU 2 host change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    MDSU 2 host change of command ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caleb Capella 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    230828-N-BP898-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jul. 28, 2023) – Cmdr. Garrett Pankow, commander, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, addresses MDSU 2 sailors and guests for the first time as commanding officer during change of command ceremony at Drexler Manor Conference Center at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story located in Virginia Beach, Virginia Jul. 28, 2023. MDSU 2 is headquartered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 (EODGRU 2). EODGRU 2 provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe to support a range of operations and oversees all east coast explosive ordnance disposal and dive and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Navy Diver First Class Caleb Capella//Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7940648
    VIRIN: 230828-N-BP898-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU 2 host change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Caleb Capella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU 2 host change of command ceremony
    MDSU 2 hosts change of command ceremony
    MDSU 2 hosts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Diver
    Mobile diving and salvage unit 2
    explosive ordnance disposal 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT