MDSU 2 host change of command ceremony

230828-N-BP898-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jul. 28, 2023) – Cmdr. Garrett Pankow, commander, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, addresses MDSU 2 sailors and guests for the first time as commanding officer during change of command ceremony at Drexler Manor Conference Center at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story located in Virginia Beach, Virginia Jul. 28, 2023. MDSU 2 is headquartered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 (EODGRU 2). EODGRU 2 provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe to support a range of operations and oversees all east coast explosive ordnance disposal and dive and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Navy Diver First Class Caleb Capella//Released)

