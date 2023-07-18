Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LPD-29 CO visits Great Lakes [Image 2 of 3]

    LPD-29 CO visits Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 27, 2023) –Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes instructors explain the pipeline training delivery format for Capt. Jeff Baker, Pre-commissioning Unit Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) commanding officer, in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at Naval Education and Training Command schools for surface warfare and combat systems, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. The Capt. Is serving as the week’s reviewing officer at Recruit Training Command boot camp graduation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:51
    Photo ID: 7939248
    VIRIN: 230727-N-OO032-1242
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1007.44 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    SCSTC GL
    LPD-29

