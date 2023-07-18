LPD-29 CO visits Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 27, 2023) –Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes instructors explain the pipeline training delivery format for Capt. Jeff Baker, Pre-commissioning Unit Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) commanding officer, in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at Naval Education and Training Command schools for surface warfare and combat systems, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. The Capt. Is serving as the week’s reviewing officer at Recruit Training Command boot camp graduation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

