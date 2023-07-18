Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As the 374th Comptroller Squadron customer support technician, Crowley handles customer inquiries for 10k base personnel and is also responsible for Debt and Management Program. His personal execution of approving 88 Defense Travel System vouchers enabled more than $485K to fund contingency exercises and deployment operators for five Indo-Pacific missions, exemplifying the Wing’s commitment to agile airlift and rectifying successful support operations.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley!

