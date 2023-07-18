Congratulations to Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley on being Airlifter of the Week!



As the 374th Comptroller Squadron customer support technician, Crowley handles customer inquiries for 10k base personnel and is also responsible for Debt and Management Program. His personal execution of approving 88 Defense Travel System vouchers enabled more than $485K to fund contingency exercises and deployment operators for five Indo-Pacific missions, exemplifying the Wing’s commitment to agile airlift and rectifying successful support operations.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 7939230 VIRIN: 230721-F-DY012-1036 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.04 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Mackenon Crowley, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.