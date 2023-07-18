Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general visits 10th AAMDC

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general visits 10th AAMDC

    RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, visits 10th AAMDC air defenders Jul. 26 in Sembach, Germany. During the visit, Williams presented challenge coins to our air defenders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

