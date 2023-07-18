AFPC | EFMP | 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training

Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller provides opening remarks and support for Special Needs Coordinators at the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training. Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller is the Surgeon General, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, and also serves as the Surgeon General of the U.S. Space Force.



Military Treatment Facility stakeholders from across the Air and Space Force gather with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell in San Antonio, TX at the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training.



The theme for the week is "Delivering Excellence" and the theme is identifying challenges and success in supporting EFMP families.

