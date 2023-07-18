Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruits March at Recruit Training Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Recruits March at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits march across Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7935900
    VIRIN: 230726-N-PG340-1039
    Resolution: 5121x3414
    Size: 834.2 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits March at Recruit Training Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits March at Recruit Training Command
    Recruits March at Recruit Training Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot camp
    Recruit
    Recruit Training Command
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT