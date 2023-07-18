Recruits march across Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7935900
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-PG340-1039
|Resolution:
|5121x3414
|Size:
|834.2 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Recruits March at Recruit Training Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT