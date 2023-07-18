1AF Det. 3 Change of Command

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES 07.20.2023 Courtesy Photo CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nick Pettit, commander, 1st Air Force, Detachment 3, accepts the Detachment 3 guidon from Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, commander, Continental U.S. NORAD Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space), during a Change of Command ceremony July 20, 2023, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. Nordhaus officiated the Detachment 3 Change of Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub)