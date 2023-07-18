Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AF Det. 3 Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    1AF Det. 3 Change of Command

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nick Pettit, commander, 1st Air Force, Detachment 3, accepts the Detachment 3 guidon from Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, commander, Continental U.S. NORAD Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space), during a Change of Command ceremony July 20, 2023, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. Nordhaus officiated the Detachment 3 Change of Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub)

    1st Air Force, Detachment 3, welcomes new commander

    1AF
    USSC
    AFSPACE

