Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice drill formations on the Peatross Parade Deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 25, 2023. Recruits learn close order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness and as a base to execute combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Casey Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 7933648 VIRIN: 230725-M-YL291-1178 Resolution: 4187x3022 Size: 6.07 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walk That Tight Rope...Tight! Tight! Tight! [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.