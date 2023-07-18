Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Constitution Conducts Climbing Evolution [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Constitution Conducts Climbing Evolution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Austin Jean 

    USS Constitution

    230725-N-IE957-1379 BOSTON (July 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Yearwood climbs the shrouds aboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Austin Jean/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7932794
    VIRIN: 230725-N-IE957-1379
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 752.92 KB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Constitution Conducts Climbing Evolution [Image 3 of 3], by SN Austin Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Constitution Conducts Climbing Evolution
    USS Constitution Conducts Climbing Evolution
    USS Constitution Conducts Climbing Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    Old Ironsides
    square rig

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT