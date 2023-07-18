Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Secure Fueling Probe Aboard USS Antietam During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 1 of 4]

    Sailors Secure Fueling Probe Aboard USS Antietam During Talisman Sabre 23

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230723-N-KW492-1222 INDIAN OCEAN (July 23, 2023) Sailors secure a fueling probe to the bell housing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

