    Base Kodiak Fuel Pier [Image 1 of 4]

    Base Kodiak Fuel Pier

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The existing fuel pier photographed here was constructed in 1940 and due to normal wear and degradation, is no longer capable of mooring the vessels which it is intended to support. The fuel pier serves as the sole offload point for fuel oil deliveries that directly enable aircraft and cutter operations in the region, including support for facility heating needs. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7931414
    VIRIN: 230724-G-TR299-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.97 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Kodiak Fuel Pier [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

