U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ramirez with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, helps a child don a vest during the 1st Uhlans Regimental 109th birthday celebration in Augustow, Poland, July 23. The 1st Uhlans Regiment is a Polish cavalry unit originally created in 1914 during World War I. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 06:50 Photo ID: 7930319 VIRIN: 230723-Z-MI513-1139 Resolution: 1747x1311 Size: 894.29 KB Location: AUGUSTOW, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers help celebrate 1st Uhlans Regiment birthday in Augustow, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.