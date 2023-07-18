USS Paul Hamilton Helo Operations

230722-N-NH267-1006 GULF OF OMAN (July 22, 2023) An H225 Super Puma lands on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, July 22, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

