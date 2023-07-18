Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9TCCC Training Event [Image 1 of 4]

    K9TCCC Training Event

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz (PHA R-P) Belgium Branch K9TCCC Training event July 20, 2023 on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. This training event provides emergency combat casualty care training in order to enhance the readiness of personnel in emergency care situations in a deployed or garrison environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 03:42
    Photo ID: 7930261
    VIRIN: 230720-A-KU938-4392
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9TCCC Training Event [Image 4 of 4], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    k9
    training
    military-working-dogs
    usagbenelux
    public-health
    k9tccc

