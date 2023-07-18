Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG | Attends Financial Class [Image 5 of 5]

    III MIG | Attends Financial Class

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Julie Mitchell, an accredited financial counselor in training, teaches Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group during a financial class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2023. Marines attended the financial class to learn about personal financial security and equip themselves for future success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

    Finance
    Marines
    III MEF
    III MIG

