Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU)

    Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU)

    CAMP STEPHENSON, GUYANA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Tolbert, assigned to the 791st Preventive Medicine Detachment out of Garden Grove, California, observes the 610th Quartermaster Water Company, a U.S. Virgin Islands National Guard unit’s Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) process to ensure proper procedures and cleanliness of equipment for the safety of the troops, during exercise Tradewinds, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 14:27
    Photo ID: 7929712
    VIRIN: 230715-A-OQ463-1179
    Resolution: 6190x4280
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: CAMP STEPHENSON, GY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU), by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    SOUTHCOM
    TRADEWINDS
    Guyana
    ArmyReserve
    ENDURING PROMISE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT