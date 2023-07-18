Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 during a live fire exercise

    CORAL SEA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 standard missile from the forward missile deck during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7929632
    VIRIN: 230722-N-JO829-1038
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 816.95 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 19

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 during a live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile
    Talisman Sabre
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115
    TS23

