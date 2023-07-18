USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 during a live fire exercise

CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 standard missile from the forward missile deck during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
